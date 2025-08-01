Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 173,834 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 620.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Greg Washer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 299,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,041.10. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,789 shares of company stock valued at $252,007. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance

CPSS opened at $7.90 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $170.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $106.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.99 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Consumer Portfolio Services Profile

(Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

