Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $22,635,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $9,615,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,683.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 93,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,047,000 after acquiring an additional 74,342 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,798,000 after acquiring an additional 64,908 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 50.30% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.7%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

