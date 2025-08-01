Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,235 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGVC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 689,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 38,880 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE NGVC opened at $37.84 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $867.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.66 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, insider Lark Isely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $88,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,745.32. This trade represents a 23.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

