Altiora Financial Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Altiora Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 107,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,321,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,190,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 606,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $66.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

