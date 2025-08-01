Altiora Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VGT stock opened at $690.47 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $705.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $651.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $603.32.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

