Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.80%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $353,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,665.96. This represents a 38.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 952.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,708 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

