Analyzing Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE) and Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR)

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE – Get Free Report) and Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Currenc Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Currenc Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Andretti Acquisition Corp. II and Currenc Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andretti Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 0.00 Currenc Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

Valuation & Earnings

Currenc Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.44%. Given Currenc Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Currenc Group is more favorable than Andretti Acquisition Corp. II.

This table compares Andretti Acquisition Corp. II and Currenc Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andretti Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Currenc Group $46.44 million 1.80 -$39.47 million N/A N/A

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Currenc Group.

Profitability

This table compares Andretti Acquisition Corp. II and Currenc Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andretti Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Currenc Group N/A N/A -38.11%

Summary

Currenc Group beats Andretti Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andretti Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Free Report)

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is based in INDIANAPOLIS, IN.

About Currenc Group

(Get Free Report)

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

