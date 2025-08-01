Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 525,180 shares during the period. Antero Resources makes up 0.6% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Antero Resources worth $72,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $34.98 on Friday. Antero Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.33). Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,532,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 364,992 shares in the company, valued at $14,716,477.44. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,229,805.34. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Mizuho raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

