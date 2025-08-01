Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOUS opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. Anywhere Real Estate has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Anywhere Real Estate’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 25.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 52.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,682,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 582,402 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

