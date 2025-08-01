Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 194.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.2%

KRE opened at $60.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

