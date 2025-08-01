Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 714.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,171 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,350 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,607 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 182,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 117,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 2.3%

NECB opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $289.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

