Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 62,455 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

