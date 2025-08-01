Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8,472.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Insurance

In other news, Director Panagiotis Apostolou sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 164,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,862.60. This represents a 13.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

HRTG stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $653.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.53. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HRTG

Heritage Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.