Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 3,869 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4,002.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,901,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 617,709 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,137,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after buying an additional 52,105 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 858,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 738,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.25 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

