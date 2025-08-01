Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Arvinas worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 11,283.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In other news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $43,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,091.61. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $543.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.17. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was up 646.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

