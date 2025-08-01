Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Arvinas worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 11,283.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Arvinas
In other news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $43,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,091.61. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
Arvinas Stock Performance
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was up 646.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ARVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.
View Our Latest Research Report on ARVN
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arvinas
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.