Assetmark Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 530.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Stride by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,973,000 after purchasing an additional 591,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 14,892.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,807,000 after acquiring an additional 367,545 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,694,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Stride by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 332,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of Stride stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.27 and a 200-day moving average of $136.62. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $162.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

