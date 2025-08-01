Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires New Holdings in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 172,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned approximately 0.38% of Cellectar Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 41,704 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 104,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 687.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 159,234 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,301.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 203,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 188,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $4.84 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.10) by $1.20. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLRB. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cellectar Biosciences

In related news, CEO James V. Caruso purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,638 shares in the company, valued at $58,073.62. This represents a 610.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jarrod Longcor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 12,768 shares in the company, valued at $63,712.32. This represents a 361.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $124,750. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

