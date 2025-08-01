Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director Joy Brown sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $100,026.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,087.04. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total value of $142,209.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,071.88. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,208 shares of company stock valued at $310,606 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.73 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.28.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.