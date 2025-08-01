Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 3,731 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 495.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,152,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $118.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

