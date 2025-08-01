Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 123,798 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,502.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,798 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 27,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

