Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $43,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $113.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $104.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

