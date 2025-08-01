Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Stephens

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stephens from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $57.44 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 73.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

