Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $804,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $448,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VGT stock opened at $690.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $651.22 and a 200 day moving average of $603.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $705.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

