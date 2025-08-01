Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,248,000 after buying an additional 1,232,333 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,315,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,512,000 after buying an additional 34,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.