Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Has $1.49 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after buying an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,401,000 after acquiring an additional 908,138 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,344,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,723,000 after acquiring an additional 819,408 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day moving average is $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

