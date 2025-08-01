Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $575.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $566.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.77.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

