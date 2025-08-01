Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,710,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,925,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,266,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.