Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Purchases 1,628 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $440.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $448.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

