Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 518 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Red River Bancshares worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 32,611.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of RRBI opened at $60.17 on Friday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $408.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Red River Bancshares Increases Dividend

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $30.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Red River Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

