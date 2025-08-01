Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 70,000 Shares of Mfs Hi Yld (NYSE:CMU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mfs Hi Yld (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Mfs Hi Yld worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMU. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mfs Hi Yld in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mfs Hi Yld by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,002,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,353 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Mfs Hi Yld by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mfs Hi Yld by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 344,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 202,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Mfs Hi Yld by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 2,345,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 989,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMU stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Mfs Hi Yld has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Mfs Hi Yld’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

