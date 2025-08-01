Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 9,033 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $154.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Puma Biotechnology

Insider Transactions at Puma Biotechnology

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Adrian Senderowicz sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,800. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alessandra Cesano sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $90,990.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,034.50. The trade was a 39.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,649 shares of company stock worth $596,914. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.