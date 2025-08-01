Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,344,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 799,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,042,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,975,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $174.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $127.35 and a 52 week high of $176.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.40.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

