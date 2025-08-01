Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.04 Million Position in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Bank7 worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 8,105.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.08. Bank7 Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 31.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank7 from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank7 from $50.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank7 news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $89,402.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 75,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,224.38. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $160,324 in the last ninety days. 25.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

