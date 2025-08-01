Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.07 Million Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $49.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1885 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

