Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KODK. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

KODK opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $540.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. Eastman Kodak Company has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 6.05%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Eastman Kodak Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

