Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in SunOpta by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SunOpta news, CEO Brian W. Kocher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $57,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of STKL stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 1.43. SunOpta, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $8.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.09 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.