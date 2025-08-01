Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,214 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of PubMatic worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PUBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 163,979 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after buying an additional 84,317 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $582.85 million, a PE ratio of 150.14 and a beta of 1.54. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $67,396.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,137.60. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $484,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,506. Company insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Profile

(Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Read More

