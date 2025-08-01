Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Position in iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (NYSEARCA:HIMU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (NYSEARCA:HIMU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Fedenia Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,157,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HIMU opened at $47.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99. iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

The iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (HIMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide a high level of income exempt from federal income tax through high-yield US municipal bonds. HIMU was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by BlackRock.

