Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,011 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 145,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 343,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $17.38 on Friday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $402.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.33 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.58%. Analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield sold 4,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $75,345.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,565.37. This trade represents a 19.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catharine L. Midkiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $35,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,119.04. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,138 shares of company stock worth $154,769. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

