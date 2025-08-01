Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,927 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Anterix were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix Stock Performance

ATEX opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $415.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix ( NASDAQ:ATEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. Anterix had a negative net margin of 188.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.