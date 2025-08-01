Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,459 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 112,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALTG shares. Northland Securities upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $32,366.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 93,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,003.20. This represents a 7.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALTG opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.55. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.15 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

