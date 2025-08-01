Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,149 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 23.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Townsquare Media

In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 17,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $121,135.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 741,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,191,501. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $246,267. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Townsquare Media from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Townsquare Media Stock Down 1.6%

Townsquare Media stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is -60.15%.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

