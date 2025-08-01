Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $1.06 Million Position in Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flowco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowco during the first quarter worth about $7,827,000.

Flowco Price Performance

FLOC stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07. Flowco Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07.

Flowco ( NYSE:FLOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowco Holdings Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FLOC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 target price on Flowco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Flowco in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Flowco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Flowco Company Profile

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

