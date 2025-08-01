Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $22.76.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

