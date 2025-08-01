Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,398,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,411,000 after acquiring an additional 180,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,395,000 after buying an additional 673,678 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 2,873,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,044,000 after buying an additional 402,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,659,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,624,000 after buying an additional 316,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,427,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,432,000 after buying an additional 67,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $94.90 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

