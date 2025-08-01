Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.39% of Taiwan Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Taiwan Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Taiwan Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 49,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in Taiwan Fund by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Taiwan Fund Trading Up 0.3%

Taiwan Fund stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82. Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

