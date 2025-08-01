Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $19,331,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.94.

NYSE BWXT opened at $151.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $153.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.10 and its 200-day moving average is $117.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

