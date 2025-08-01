Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $1.14 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

KRE opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

