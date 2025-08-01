Barclays Cuts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $108.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $111.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Edward Jones began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 10.7% in the second quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 10,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 119,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

