Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 410

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Shore Capital from GBX 395 ($5.22) to GBX 410 ($5.42) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 340 ($4.49) to GBX 355 ($4.69) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barclays to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 366 ($4.83) in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 384.20 ($5.08).

Get Barclays alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Barclays

Barclays Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 373.90 ($4.94) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 196.44 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 376.35 ($4.97). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 336.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 308.53. The company has a market capitalization of £53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 11.70 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Barclays

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 2,999 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £11,126.29 ($14,697.87). Also, insider Brian Shea purchased 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £10,874.01 ($14,364.61). Over the last three months, insiders bought 98,837 shares of company stock valued at $33,407,827. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.